Janet R. Roddy, 80, of Perryville (Parker) PA, passed away Monday, November 28, at the West Penn Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, following an illness.

Born on January 29, 1942, in Perry Twp., Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Harold Lee and Mary Elizabeth Sullivan Shirey.

She was a graduate of the former Parker High School.

She was employed at the former Parker Glass Manufacturing Plant in her younger years and later worked at various grocery stores from the Piggly Wiggly and Publix where she ultimately retired.

Janet married the love of her life, the late Walter “Bud” Roddy on August 3, 1963, and passed on September 20, 2001.

Janet loved to do yard sales, plant, mow, tend to her flowers, and go for walks.

She was known to family and friends as “MeMe or MeMaw” and was also an animal and dog lover.

Most importantly, she loved to spend time with her family, who will deeply miss her.

Janet was a loving Mother and a wonderful friend to her three daughters.

She is survived by her three daughters: Melinda (Jeff) Mechling of Perryville; Angie (Phil) Jones of Centerville, GA; Stephanie (David) Stewart of Parker. Seven grandchildren; Eleven great-grandchildren. Two brothers: Mike (Jannie) Shirey; Bob (Barb) Shirey. Two sisters-in-law: Elaine Shirey and Marion Shirey, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by four brothers.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Saturday, December, 3rd, from 1-4 pm.

Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm at the funeral home.

