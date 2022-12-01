 

Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash on Frogtown Road

Thursday, December 1, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in cityLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred on Frogtown Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 1, the accident happened around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, November 18, on Frogtown Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by 25-year-old Austin J. Brosius, of Fairmount City, was traveling west when Brosius lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and struck a guide rail on the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest over the guide rail, police say.

Brosius was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Brosius was charged with a traffic violation.


