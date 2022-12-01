Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash on Frogtown Road

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash that occurred on Frogtown Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 1, the accident happened around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, November 18, on Frogtown Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by 25-year-old Austin J. Brosius, of Fairmount City, was traveling west when Brosius lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and struck a guide rail on the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest over the guide rail, police say.

Brosius was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Brosius was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.