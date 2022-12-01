December Happenings in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region

December is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

(Photo courtesy of Kyle Yates Photography)

The holiday spirit is in the air, and snow is falling.

Here are just some of the highlights of events to enjoy during December.

December Events

December 2: “A Hallmark Christmas” Parade and Light Up Night in New Bethlehem

December 2: Holiday Cheer Tour in Ridgway

December 2-3: Holiday Craft Show in Leeper

December 3: Christmas Craft and Vendor show Redbank Valley Municipal Park

December 3: Christmas Craft and Vendor show at Chateau d’Argy in Brookville

December 3: Wine & Shine Walk in Brookville

December 9: Tuba Christmas Dinner & Show New Bethlehem

December 10: Holiday Wreath Making at Quiet Creek Herb Farm in Brookville

December 10: PJ’s and Pancakes with Santa and Phil in Punxsutawney

December 10: Holiday Historic Church Tour in Brookville

December 11: A Magical Wurlitzer Christmas at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg

December 29: Winter Wonders at Punxsutawney Weather Discover Center

For a complete list of events go to VisitPAGO.com/Events.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

