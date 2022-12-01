 

December Happenings in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region

Thursday, December 1, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

Courtesy-of-Kyle-Yates-2December is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

(Photo courtesy of Kyle Yates Photography)

The holiday spirit is in the air, and snow is falling.

Here are just some of the highlights of events to enjoy during December.

December Events

December 2: “A Hallmark Christmas” Parade and Light Up Night in New Bethlehem
December 2: Holiday Cheer Tour in Ridgway
December 2-3: Holiday Craft Show in Leeper
December 3: Christmas Craft and Vendor show Redbank Valley Municipal Park
December 3: Christmas Craft and Vendor show at Chateau d’Argy in Brookville
December 3: Wine & Shine Walk in Brookville
December 9: Tuba Christmas Dinner & Show New Bethlehem
December 10: Holiday Wreath Making at Quiet Creek Herb Farm in Brookville
December 10: PJ’s and Pancakes with Santa and Phil in Punxsutawney
December 10: Holiday Historic Church Tour in Brookville
December 11: A Magical Wurlitzer Christmas at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg
December 29: Winter Wonders at Punxsutawney Weather Discover Center

For a complete list of events go to VisitPAGO.com/Events.

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

PAGO


