State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate DUI on I-80 in Clarion Township

Thursday, December 1, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

DUI on I-80 in Clarion Township

PSP Clarion investigated a DUI on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township around 3:48 p.m. on Saturday, November 26.

Police say a known driver was suspected to be operating a 2020 Buick Enclave while under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect is a 40-year-old Williamsport woman.

Car Versus Deer Collision on I-80 in Beaver Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Honda Civic driven by 51-year-old William A. Gordon, of Larchmont, NY, was traveling east when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway.

Gordon and his passenger—53-year-old Nathalie Wetzel, of Larchmont, NY—were not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Juvenile Accused of Stealing Kitten from Washington Township Property

Marienville-based State Police responded to an incident that occurred in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 8:53 a.m. on Monday, November 28.

According to police, it was determined that a known juvenile removed a kitten from the property.

Police say the kitten was recovered and returned to its owner.

This investigation is ongoing.

The victim is a 62-year-old Fryburg man.


