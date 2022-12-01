Wet Roadway Contributes to Rollover Crash on I-80; Driver, Teen Passenger Injured

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver and a 13-year-old passenger were injured in a rollover crash that happened on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Union Township.

According to a release issued by DuBois-based State Police on Wednesday, November 30, the crash occurred on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, November 27.

Police say a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 57-year-old Lisa R. Piatt, of Monroe, CT, was traveling east when Piatt lost control of the vehicle on the wet-covered roadway before traveling off the roadway and onto the shoulder, striking an embankment.

After impact, the vehicle continued down the side of the embankment in an “uncontrolled manner” before overturning onto its roof.

Piatt and a 13-year-old female passenger suffered suspected minor injuries. They were both transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

Brookville Volunteer Fire Company and Corsica Fire Company also assisted on the scene.

According to police, Piatt was charged with a traffic violation.

