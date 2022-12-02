 

Vehicle Catches Fire on Lawsonham Road

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle caught on fire on Lawsonham Road on Thursday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this incident happened around 6:34 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, on Lawsonham Toad, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2013 Volkswagen Golf driven by a 17-year-old Kittanning male was traveling north when the vehicle began to catch on fire under the hood.

According to police, the teen driver noticed flames to be coming out from underneath the hood of the vehicle, and he then stopped the Volkswagen in the roadway, exited the vehicle, and opened the hood to see the engine area on fire.

Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc. arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire.

The teen driver and two passengers—18-year-old Jacob Lamison, and a 14-year-old female, both of Kittanning—were not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing and Recovery.


