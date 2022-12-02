 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Saturday – Rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. High near 51. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.