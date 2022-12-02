7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday – Rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. High near 51. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
