Arthur E. “Gene” Smith, 87, of Miola, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was born on April 8, 1935 in Reidsburg; son of the late Merle Franklin Smith, Sr. and Estella “Cozie” Ambrose Smith.

Gene married the former Doris Louise Blair in July of 1955, who preceded him in death on June 6, 2016.

He worked at Commodore Homes in Shippenville for 45 years until he retired.

Gene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and also loved sitting on his porch and spending time with his family.

Gene is survived by his sons, Walter E. Smith and his wife, Linda, and Daniel J. Smith and his wife, Heidi; 3 grandchildren, Bradley E. Smith and his wife, Jamie, Abbey Smith Lockwood, and Jonathan F. Smith and his companion, Felicity Kriebel; and 3 great grandchildren, Jordyn L. Smith, Declan E. Lockwood, and Liam J. Smith.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by 3 brothers and a sister.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Gene’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A private funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Tom Young, pastor of the Williamsburg Community Bible Church of God in Clarion.

Interment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

The family would like to thank the nurses from the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gene’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

