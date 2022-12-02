Billie Jo Coleman, 66, of Franklin, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Born in Titusville on March 24, 1956 she was the daughter of the late William J. Koch and Isabelle M. Snyder Koch.

She attended Titusville High School through 11th grade and then went on to graduate from Franklin High School in 1972.

Billie Jo attended the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville and then graduated from Edinboro University with her Master’s Degree.

She proudly carried a 4.0 gpa and high honors through all of her college career.

Billie Jo had a passion for helping people in time of need.

Billie Jo loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed cooking and traveling with her family.

Surviving are two children, Shaun Trotter and his wife Erikka of Hershey and Kasey Coleman and her longtime friend Nicholas Adelman of Franklin whom Billie Jo thought of as one of her own; three grandchildren, Ashlyn, Aaryn and Austin and a sister Lisa Beth Koch.

Preceded in death by her parents, a sister Jane Rattan and her life long friend, Andrew T. “Andy” Moffitt.

There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to her family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

