Carl James Sherman, 86, of Richland Township, Venango County, passed away November 27, 2022 at home following a brief illness.

Carl was born November 9, 1936 in Salem Township.

Carl was the son of the late Henry and Edith (Kline) Sherman.

Carl graduated from Keystone High School in Knox in 1954.

He then enlisted in the United States Airforce, proudly serving his country from 1954-1958.

Carl married Nancy Jane Kerr on November 23, 1960.

The couple enjoyed 62 years of wedded bliss.

Nancy survives at home.

Carl was a dairy farmer for many years until he sold his herd of cows in 1989.

Carl with the help of his friends and family, built, owned and maintained the Stoney Meadows Golf Course on the site of his former farm.

The course was in operation for 30 years until his retirement in 2020 when the course was closed.

He was the Past Master and 50 year member of Edenburgh Lodge F.A.M. #550, Scottish Rite and Shrine.

Carl always enjoyed friendly competition.

In his younger days he played baseball for Ashland in the old hay rake league.

He was an avid bowler and competed in several local leagues and tournaments.

In 1985 he took up playing golf and that became the main focus of his energies until recently when he was no longer able to play.

He also enjoyed his weekly card games with his buddies at the Clarion County Rod and Gun Club.

In addition to his wife Nancy, Carl is survived by his children Randall Sherman and his wife Paula of Emlenton, Edith Beckwith and her husband Dana of Emlenton and Beth Saylor and her husband Mark of Sligo; his grandchildren Claire Saylor, Adam Saylor, Abbey Zerbe and her husband Shane and John Beckwith; a brother Ben Sherman and his wife Beverly, a sister Ruth Crawford and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to family, Carl leaves behind a lot of close friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Sarah Rex, Henry Sherman, Chuck Sherman, Jean Swartzfager, Joe Sherman and Grant Sherman.

The McEntire Weaver Funeral Home in Knox is assisting the family with arrangements, per Carl’s wishes there are no services.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Carl’s name to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214 or the Salem Reformed United Church of Christ, 2055 Turkey City Road, Knox PA 16232.

Friends can send condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

