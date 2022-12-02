Celebration of Life Planned for Blaine R. “Herk” Frost

Blaine R. “Herk” Frost, 79, of Cherrytree Twp., PA, died Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 11, at 2:30 P.M.in the Breedtown Baptist Church, 2037 Cherrytree Rd. Titusville, PA.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

A full obituary can be found here.

