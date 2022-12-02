Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn Pudding

Cornbread mix and canned corn make this southern corn pudding casserole easy to prepare!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature1 cup sour cream1 package (8-1/2 ounces) cornbread/muffin mix1/2 cup 2% milk1 can (15-1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in sour cream. Gradually add muffin mix alternately with milk. Fold in corn.

-Pour into a greased 3-qt. baking dish or 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, until set and lightly browned, 45-50 minutes.

