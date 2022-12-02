 

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department to Host Annual Breakfast With Santa Event

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

269660356_10158532898464080_7022377231410499168_nCLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 17.

The breakfast is set for 8:00 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $12.00 for ages 12 and up, $8.00 for children ages five to 11, and free for children ages four and under.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, bacon and eggs, as well as juice and coffee.

Participants will be able to get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be crafts, music, and fun.


