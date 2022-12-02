Delores “Dee” Buffington Piper LaSota, age 94, of Knox, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 while under the care of UPMC Northwest in Seneca, PA.

Born May 12, 1928 in Nu Mine, PA, she was the daughter of the late Claude McKinley Buffington and Mary Edna Nolf Buffington.

Dee graduated from Zelienople High School in 1947. She was a member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church (HZUMC).

She also attended the Knox United Methodist Church (KUMC), where she participated in the Blankets of Love and Soup ministries and was a member of the Methodist Women’s Society.

For 44 and a half years, Dee enjoyed serving patrons at the Kaufman House in Zelienople.

Above all, Dee was a selfless and kind woman who was always ready and willing to lend a hand.

She was loved and admired by all who knew her.

Dee leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Diane Piper Marburger (Pastor Randall), and Debra Piper McCorkle (Fred); her daughters-in-law, Becky Rengers and Becky Lutz; her 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Piper; her second husband, Walter LaSota; her sons, David and Denny Piper; her five brothers, Dan, Jim, Robert “Red”, Gene, and Clair; her six sisters, Claudine, Margaret, Joann, Ruth, Abby, and Helen; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Friends will be received from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Boylan Funeral Home, Inc., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 A.M. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 11 A.M. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063.

She will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Dee’s honor to the American Diabetes Association (https://diabetes.org/), or to the KUMC (9729 PA-338, Knox, PA 16232), or to the HZUMC at the address above.

