Doris ‘Ruth’ Rodgers-Bradybaugh, 61, died peacefully, Monday, November 28, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family, following a sudden illness.

Born on October 5, 1961, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Warren Allen and Doris Jane Shontz Rodgers.

In 1977, Doris met the love of her life, Daniel H. Bradybaugh, who survives. They shared 45 years together.

Ruth was an Oil City High School graduate.

She also attended Venango County Vo-Tech for Cosmetology and was the family’s hairdresser for many years.

Ruth worked at many different stores in the Oil City Area during her life, and retired from Liberty Electronics in 2012.

Ruth loved decorating her home, home design and remodeling.

She loved to garden and even hand dug a koi pond at her home.

Ruth was a jack of all trades, she crocheted doilies, afghans, baby clothes and blankets for all her family members and friends. She was a collector of antiques, glassware, and crystal.

Ruth had a great passion for Victorian Area homes and antiques.

Most of all Ruth loved being a mother to her four girls, all of her extra children and she even took the role as “mom” and “Grandma Ruth” to many family friends.

Surviving is her husband, Daniel H. Bradybaugh, their four children, Korrina Lea Slywczuk and husband Walt, Peggy Marie Bemis and husband Michael, Hannah Jo Bradybaugh, Halay Lee-Ann Bannon and husband TJ, Close family friend Katie Horton who called her mom.

Also Surviving are nine grandchildren: Kayne Michael Bemis, Arial Jae Bemis and significant other Aedan Merrill, Megan Renea Slywczuk, Sean Walter Slywczuk, Drake Lee Moon, Jeric Ezra Stahlman, Journie Rayne Stahlman, Amelia Jae Bannon, Lila Grace Bradybaugh; three sisters: Georgia Millard and late husband Jerry, Joyce Neergaard and husband Chris, Donna Rodgers; three brothers: Allen Rodgers and Wife Kim, Terry Lee Rodgers and wife Terri Ann, Phil Rodgers and partner Joyce.

In addition, many loved nieces and nephews survive who considered her a second mother.

Preceding Ruth in death are her parents, Warren and Doris, a sister Judith Ann Hartzel, as well as many loved aunts and uncles.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to The Reinsel Funeral Home to help offset final expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

