Featured Local Job: Fall Internships at Clarion County YMCA
Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 01:12 PM
Fall Internships are available at Clarion County YMCA in many areas.
Internship areas include:
- Nutrition & Fitness
- Sport Management
- Health and Wellness
- Public Health
For more information contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected]
