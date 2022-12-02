Featured Local Job: Fall Internships at Clarion County YMCA

Fall Internships are available at Clarion County YMCA in many areas.

Internship areas include:

Nutrition & Fitness

Sport Management

Health and Wellness

Public Health

For more information contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected]

