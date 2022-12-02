Featured Local Job: Full-time YMCA Aquatics Director

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an opening for a responsible individual to supervise the YMCA building in the evenings and weekends.

The perfect candidate will be friendly and courteous, while able to address the needs and questions of those utilizing the facility.

Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, a retirement plan after two years, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected]

Application deadline: Accepting applications immediately until position is filled.

