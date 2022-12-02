Featured Local Job: Group Exercise Instructors

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at their Oil City and Clarion branches.

Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at [email protected]

To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.