Featured Local Job: Leaders in Training Volunteer Program

The Clarion County YMCA currently has openings for its Leaders in Training Volunteer Program.

Leaders in Training – a youth volunteer program where one can learn elements of leadership, communication, and organizational skills in a real-world setting.

Led by professional staff at the YMCA.

For ages 12 and up. Program interest areas include health and wellness, aquatics, and sports programs.

Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, at [email protected]

