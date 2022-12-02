Featured Local Job: Lifeguards and Swim Instructors

The Clarion County YMCA currently has openings for Lifeguards and Swim Instructors.

Current lifeguard certification, CPR, and First Aid are required. The position is open to ages 16+.

For more information, please contact Katie Roth, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected]

Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

