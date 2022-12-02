 

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Start a career that makes a difference in young people’s lives!

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!


