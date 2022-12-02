Featured Local Job: YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher

The YMCA is currently hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.

Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher.

The position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, the ability to work well with others, a reliable work record, and a flexible schedule and hours.

The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with the potential for advancement with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and paid retirement plan after two years of work.

To apply, send your resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected]

The job will be listed until the positions are filled.

