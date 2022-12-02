Featured Local Job: YMCA- Sports Assistant

The Clarion County YMCA currently has an immediate opening for a Sports Assistant.

The position reports to Sports Director and assists the Director in running various sports programs for youth and adults.

This position works 2-3 days per week, some evenings and predominantly Saturday mornings, averaging 10-12 hours per week.

The position is open until filled.

Please send an application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] or apply in person at the YMCA. Questions may be directed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected] or by calling 814-764-3400.

Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

Printable applications are available here.

