Frank B. Kendrick Jr., 92, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 after a period of declining health.

Born December 15, 1929 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Frank B. Kendrick Sr. and Mary Luella Felt Kendrick.

He married the love of his life, his bride of 69 years, Mary Ann Locktosh who survives.

Frank was a Korean War veteran having served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Hector AR-7.

He attended Grove City College after his military service, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Frank spent his career at the former Joy Mining, retiring as a product engineer.

Frank was a pilot and an aviation enthusiast. He enjoyed many hours of flight time especially his early morning flights over Lake Erie.

He loved hearing the banter and laughter of his children and grandchildren when they came to visit.

You could often find him “puttering” around the house.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Linda Privette and her husband Rick of Cedar Key, FL, Susan Frederick and her husband Neil of Reading and Janet Adamczyk and her husband Mike of Franklin; his grandchildren, Jim Mullen of Pleasant Gap, Mary “Kate” Mullen of Franklin, Rachel Frederick of Phoenixville, PA and Erin Weir and her husband Eric of West Reading, PA.

Also surviving is his sister, Mary Jane Weathers of Greenville, his brother-in-law, Mike Locktosh of North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Byron E. Kendrick Sr. and his parents.

At Frank’s request, services will be private.

Interment will be made at Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

