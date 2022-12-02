Fuller Makes Program History After Being Named D2CCA Second Team All-American

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Clarion University’s London Fuller earned her second All-American honor in as many days on Thursday, with the Golden Eagles’ senior setter landing a spot on the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-America Second Team.

(Pictured above: London Fuller, center, sets a ball during a match earlier this season.)

Fuller (Baltimore, Md. / Baltimore Polytechnic) is the first Golden Eagle to earned D2CCA All-American status since Julia Holden was a Third Team selection in 2019. Her D2CCA Second Team placement is believed to be the highest for any Golden Eagle volleyball player in program history.

The award comes on the heels of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America announcement the day before, where Fuller was named a Third Team selection. She is the only player in program history to earn a spot on one of the three AVCA All-America teams.

Fuller was the consensus Atlantic Region Player of the Year, earning the honor both from the AVCA as well as the D2CCA, after leading the Golden Eagles to their first NCAA Atlantic Region final since the 2010 season. The 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Athlete of the Year and member of the Atlantic Regional All-Tournament team, Fuller ranks ninth in the nation in assists per set and set the Golden Eagles to fourth in the nation in kills at 14.37 per set. The Clarion offense also ranks 17th in the nation in attack percentage at .258, their best attack team attack percentage since 2004.

Fuller finished the year with 16 double-doubles and set two other players–Cassidy Snider and Julia Piccolino–to D2CCA and AVCA honors. She was a 2021 AVCA Honorable Mention All-America, the 2021 PSAC Tournament MVP and a First Team All-PSAC West selection.

Sports information directors from NCAA Division II schools and conferences sponsoring women’s volleyball selected the D2CCA All-America Team. The process begins at the regional level with all First Team All-Region picks advancing to the national ballot. This marks the 16th year that teams have been selected since the All-America program began in 2006.

