Gary R. Turner, 68, went to be with Jesus, November 30, 2022.

Gary was born in Grove City on September 30, 1954.

He was the son of the late W. Richard Turner and Betty Turner Donaldson.

He graduated from Franklin Area High School in 1972.

Gary owned Turner Insurance Agency, Inc in Harrisville which he stepped in to manage alongside his mother, Betty, in 1974.

He and Wendy purchased the agency in 1982.

He grew it and led well until 2018 when Abbie & Cara purchased it from them.

He was thrilled to have the agency become a third-generation family business.

He genuinely cared about all his clients and sought to serve them with integrity and excellence.

Gary loved serving his community and believed in giving back, from his early days as a Volunteer Fireman in Harrisville, to later becoming Mayor of Harrisville for 7 years.

He also enjoyed serving on the Grove City Area Chamber Board, Grove City YMCA Board, and was a long-standing member of Grove City Rotary.

Gary cherished time with his family, including beach trips.

His favorite spot was North Myrtle Beach, SC.

He loved to hunt, loved sports cars and riding his Harley.

In later years, his favorite days were those spent with his grandkids.

He was a member of Christ’s Covenant Church in Harrisville.

Gary is survived by his wife, Wendy (Lowers) Turner, who he married in 1975.

He is also survived by his daughters, Abbie Turner Michael and husband Luke of Grove City, Cara Turner Hastings and husband Isaac of Harrisville, his four grandchildren, Madison Michael, Landon Michael, Nora Hastings, & Nolan Hastings, his mother, Betty Turner Donaldson of Mercer his sister, Jill and husband Daniel Joseph Kellogg of Slippery Rock, and his brother, Jay and wife Carol Turner of Powell, OH.

His father W. Richard Turner and sister Amy Turner Bryan preceded Gary in death along with his step father Wayne Donaldson.

The family asks that you would consider being part of carrying on his legacy by sharing a written memory, story, or what he meant to you.

Please feel free to give them in person, or send an email to [email protected]

The memories will be compiled into a book.

Family will welcome friends at the Jamison McKinley Funeral Home, 117 North Broad Street, Harrisville, on Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ’s Covenant Church, 314 Edna Street, Harrisville on Monday, December 5, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary’s memory to Grove City Christian Academy or the Grove City YMCA.

Friends can leave condolences by visiting the funeral homes website at www.jamisonfuneralhome.com.

