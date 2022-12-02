Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home.

Born in Oil City on March 4, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Elsie H. Strickland.

She was devoted to her companion of 47 years, the late Louis R. Kraft.

She was a 1964 honor graduate of Oil City High School and was very active in extracurricular activities there.

She attended the University of Buffalo for a year before transferring to the University of Houston where she finished her bachelor’s degree.

After working briefly as a social worker, she continued her education and received her MBA from Clarion University.

She then joined Louis Kraft at Kraft Concrete Products, Inc. as his administrative assistant.

She was an active member of Good Hope Lutheran Church.

She valued her family and as one cousin so accurately stated, “She lived her own life as she wished, doing what she believed in”.

Joanne brought energy and enthusiasm to gatherings, and she was known for her quick distinctive laugh and sharp wit.

Surviving are her sisters, Elaine Everett of Ambler, PA, Diane Wilson of Astor, FL, and Elizabeth Pearce of Columbia, MD, as well as many other close relatives and friends across the country.

It was Joanne’s wishes to have no viewing or funeral service, but a Celebration of Life will be planned in the spring of 2023.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.