Kathryn E. Baker, 74, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

She was born on March 26, 1948, to the late Clifford M. and Mary Jane (Anderson) Allen.

Kathryn married the love of her life, Eric Baker on May 15, 1977.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising their four children.

Eric survives and will miss his wife dearly.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.

She loved to learn new things by reading and watching television shows.

She especially enjoyed shows about archeology, uncovering and discovering historic ruins, and how things are made and found.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her beloved husband; her sons, Scott Baker of Franklin, James Baker and his fiance, Robin of Franklin, and John Baker of Titusville; her daughter, Mary Whitton and her husband, Kenneth of Franklin; her grandchildren, James Baker, Jr. of Franklin, Addison Whitton of Franklin, Faith Baker of Franklin, John Baker, Jr. of Emlenton, Presley Whitton of Franklin, Paul Baker of Franklin, Linda Baker of Emlenton, Summer Whitton of Franklin, and Destiny Baker of Emlenton; her step-grandchildren, Kenneth Whitton, Jr. of Meadville and Kelia Whitton; her one great-grandchild; as well as her brother, Vern Allen of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn is preceded in death by her sister, Kay Allen.

Family, friends, and acquaintances are invited to a Celebration of Kathryn’s Life at 10:00am on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 with Pastor Brad Riddle officiating.

Funeral arrangments have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Kathryn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

