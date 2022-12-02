Kerle Tire Game of the Week Features Port Allegany vs. Union Area Playoff Tilt
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight with a Friday night playoff matchup between Union Area (New Castle) and Port Allegany in the PIAA Class 1A Semifinal, and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Memorial Stadium in Clarion.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:45 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with the area’s favorite broadcast team, Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle, on the call.
ABOUT THE GAME
It’s a difficult thing to ignore at this point for the Port Allegany football team and head coach Justin Bienkowski.
One win away from playing for a PIAA Class A championship.
Port Allegany (12-1) has never made it to a state title game. A decade ago, Bienkowski was an assistant coach on a Gator team that reached the PIAA semifinals–but lost.
Port is back to that round again, where it will face District 7 champion Union Area (New Castle) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Clarion University.
HOW TO WATCH
The game is being aired exclusively at NFHSNetwork.com and requires an NFHS subscription.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
