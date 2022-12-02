Police: Local Man Vandalizes Woman’s Vehicle ‘Out of Revenge’

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged after he allegedly vandalized a woman’s vehicle “out of revenge” in East Brady Borough.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 21-year-old Austin Hunter Kolich, of East Brady, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on November 22:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department received a phone call on October 29 from a known victim regarding her 2017 blue Toyota truck that was vandalized while parked on Kellys Way in East Brady Borough, Clarion County.

Police met with the victim, and photos of the damage to her vehicle were taken. The damage was to the driver’s side and the tailgate of the truck, the complaint states.

The victim provided a written statement about the incident and explained that she was in a local known bar when she saw the defendant, Austin Kolich.

The victim went on to state he was upset when he saw her talking with a guy in the bar. She said, “something happened a couple of years ago and he blames (her),” the complaint indicates.

When Kolich was leaving the bar, he made a scene by telling the male that she was with “to go (expletive) himself,” and slammed the door as he left, according to the complaint.

The victim provided authorities with an estimate of the damage in the amount of $3,778.93, the complaint notes.

Police contacted Kolich by phone on November, and he agreed to interview at his residence in East Brady Borough.

While at the residence, he was asked again if he would answer a few questions about an incident that occurred on October 28. He agreed to the interview and was asked if he was at the known local bar on the night in question. Kolich stated he was and that he left around 10:00 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. and went home, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Kolich was questioned about the victim’s truck being scratched and if he had returned and done the damage. Kolich initially stated he did not do it, but he eventually changed the story and told police he had “scratched her truck out of revenge from things from the past.”

Kolich provided a written statement before leaving the residence, the complaint notes.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.