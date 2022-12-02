Police Release Details of Rollover Crash in Licking Township

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a crash that occurred in Licking Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Friday, December 2, the accident happened on Hodil Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23.

Police say a 2009 Nissan Sentra driven by 38-year-old Nathan E. Ceranski, of Grove City, was traveling south when Ceranski lost control of the vehicle, and it began to rotate counterclockwise. The vehicle continued to rotate into the oncoming lane of travel and eventually struck an embankment on the left side of the road.

As the vehicle struck the embankment, it began to roll for approximately 81 feet before coming to final rest on the roof. The vehicle traveled roughly 243 feet from where it began to lose control to the final rest, police say.

Ceranski was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Ceranski was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.