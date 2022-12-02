Randy J. Hamilton, age 61, of Wesley, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, 2022, in Grove Manor, following an extended illness.

Randy was born in Grove City on March 7, 1961, to James S. and Mary E. (McKinley) Hamilton.

He married Roshelle M. “Shelly” Shuffstall on July 24, 1982.

Randy was a graduate of Franklin High School, in 1979.

He retired in 2018, from Seneca Landfill, Evans City where he was a mechanic and heavy equipment operator.

Formerly he was employed by Adobe Mining.

Randy enjoyed mechanics, being Mr. Fix it, hunting and fishing.

Randy is survived by his wife, Shelly at home, two sons, Daniel S Hamilton, Harrisville, and Andrew C. Hamilton, Utica, PA, a granddaughter, Luna Hamilton, a grandson, Gabriel Hamilton, and three sisters, Kathy (Kevin) Edwards, Marblehead, OH, Karen (Mike) Trepasso, Hallettsville, TX, and Mary Kaye (Kevin) Cunningham, Butler, PA.

His parents preceded him in death.

Online condolences at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Funeral Service: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

Visitation Hours: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City, on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

