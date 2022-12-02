 

Sandra Leah (Miller) Serene

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Sandra Leah (Miller) Serene, 70, of Downingtown, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at her residence.

Born in Dubois, PA, Sandra was the daughter of the late Donald and Elizabeth (Harris) Miller.

Sandra enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes, cooking, and gardening.

Sandra is survived by her children: Christine Serene of Downingtown and Alicia Serene of Prospect Park; siblings: Patricia M. (Miller) Duckett of Clearfield and Robert L. Miller of Franklin.

Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Sandra’s name may be made to The Spayed Club: 800 Chester Pike A, Sharon Hill, PA 19079

James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.


