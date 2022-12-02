Penn State DuBois Students Present at 2022 Student Engagement Expo
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Penn State DuBois was well represented at the 2022 Student Engagement Expo at the University Park campus.
(Pictured above: Penn State DuBois students Brook Grove, Anna Raffeinner, and Brianna Shaw presented at the Student Engagement Expo held on November 9th at University Park.)
Anna Raffeinner and Brook Grove, both seniors, as well as Brianna Shaw, who recently transferred from DuBois to University Park, took part in presentations in the day’s events.
The annual Student Engagement Expo gives Penn State students a forum where they share impactful experiences they’ve had through clubs, internships, research, travel and other ventures. Raffeinner, Grove, and Shaw all highlighted special trips that they completed for an alternative spring break (ASB).
Students participating in the Student Engagement Expo have the option of presenting their unique endeavors in one of three ways; a poster exhibit, a performance, or a lightning talk, a six-minute, TED talk format.
Grove shared her ASB experience in Pittsburgh via a lightening talk. She highlighted her visits to both men’s and women’s shelters in the area, learning what programs they offered and what volunteer efforts were like for the shelters. When reflecting on her endeavor, she shared a quote from Maya Angelou, who said “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people never forget how you made them feel.”
Raffeinner and Shaw each highlighted their adventure within the Navajo reservation in Arizona and presented their experiences during the poster session of the expo. “I’m so glad we had the opportunity to talk about our experiences,” said Raffeinner. “ASB trips are a life-changing experience, I encourage everyone to go on at least one.”
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.