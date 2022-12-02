Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Announces Fantastic Food Photo Contest
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the start of their Fantastic Food Photo Contest.
There are many great places to eat in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region that serve some unique local cuisine.
Photos can be submitted until February 28, 2023.
Finalists’ photos will be posted online in March with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: 1st Place $100, 2nd Place $75, 3rd Place $50, and 4th Place $25.
To enter. complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.
The only requirements are that the photo meet the Fantastic Food photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties.
“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. “These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places, food, and events of the region during each season.”
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
