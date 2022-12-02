 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Announces Fantastic Food Photo Contest

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

unnamed (12) (1) (1)The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the start of their Fantastic Food Photo Contest.

There are many great places to eat in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region that serve some unique local cuisine.

Photos can be submitted until February 28, 2023.

Finalists’ photos will be posted online in March with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: 1st Place $100, 2nd Place $75, 3rd Place $50, and 4th Place $25.

﻿To enter. complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

unnamed (12)

The only requirements are that the photo meet the Fantastic Food photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, or Cameron Counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike,” said John Straitiff, Executive Director of Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. “These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places, food, and events of the region during each season.”

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

PAGO


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.