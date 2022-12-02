 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Brunch With Santa!

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-marta-wave-6437636 (1)RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your elves to Wanango Country Club for brunch with Santa on December 4th and December 11th!

Santa will be stopping by Wanango Country Club for a delicious brunch on Sunday, December 4, and on Sunday, December 11, and you’re invited!

Brunch seatings are scheduled for:

– 10:30 a.m.

– 12:30 p.m.
– 2:30 p.m.

Santa will have a gift for each elf who is 12 years old and under.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT.

Brunch Buffet will be available:

– Scrambled Eggs
– Bacon
– Sausage
– Home-fried Potatoes
– Eggs Benedict
– Honey Glazed Ham
– Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
– Prime Rib
– Parmesan & Lemon Peppered Cod
– Sweet Chili Glazed Green Beans
– Waffle Station
– Fresh Fruit
– Assorted Salads, Bagels, Muffins, Scones, Danishes, & Desserts

The cost:

$32.95 for Adults
$12.95 for Children (4-12)
FREE for Children 3 & under

(PLUS tax, gratuity appreciated)

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED

Call 814-676-8133 and select option #3.

Please leave a message that includes your elves’ names, gender, age, preferred date and seating time, guest count, and phone number.

Or make your reservation by email: [email protected]

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut St, Reno, PA 16343

Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.

wanango dining


