SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Brunch With Santa!
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your elves to Wanango Country Club for brunch with Santa on December 4th and December 11th!
Santa will be stopping by Wanango Country Club for a delicious brunch on Sunday, December 4, and on Sunday, December 11, and you’re invited!
Brunch seatings are scheduled for:
– 10:30 a.m.
– 2:30 p.m.
Santa will have a gift for each elf who is 12 years old and under.
RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT.
Brunch Buffet will be available:
– Scrambled Eggs
– Bacon
– Sausage
– Home-fried Potatoes
– Eggs Benedict
– Honey Glazed Ham
– Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
– Prime Rib
– Parmesan & Lemon Peppered Cod
– Sweet Chili Glazed Green Beans
– Waffle Station
– Fresh Fruit
– Assorted Salads, Bagels, Muffins, Scones, Danishes, & Desserts
The cost:
$32.95 for Adults
$12.95 for Children (4-12)
FREE for Children 3 & under
(PLUS tax, gratuity appreciated)
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED
Call 814-676-8133 and select option #3.
Please leave a message that includes your elves’ names, gender, age, preferred date and seating time, guest count, and phone number.
Or make your reservation by email: [email protected]
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut St, Reno, PA 16343
Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.