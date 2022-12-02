Zacherl Motors Emphasizes People, Parts, Service, and an Honest Sales Department
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Zacherl Motor Truck Sales lives up to its brand even in the face of supply chain delays in new trucks and parts along with finding the right employees in a challenging workforce.
Their website www.zacherlmotors.com spells out their history and brand.
“Since our humble beginnings on September 10, 1940, with a one-bay garage on the Clarion River Hill, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales has been in business for one reason: to satisfy our customers.
“With a fully-stocked parts department, the best service department in the area, and a hardworking and honest sales department, customer satisfaction is still our top priority.”
Pat Kahle, one of the owners of Zacherl Motors, points to a relationship with Clarion County Career Center and Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville to help recruit the best students for the International dealership. Within two years of working at Zacherl’s, the students can easily make over $40,000.00 a year.
“We do a thing where if you have your inspection license which inspects vehicles, and you have your CDL, you get an extra dollar (an hour) for each of those things,” Pat explained.
“They jump right on that, and they bump themselves up even higher. I have some guys that have been here two or three years and are over $50,000.00 now. And, that’s with full benefits. We have a really good benefits package, 401k full match, immediately vested, and then really good insurance.”
Pat admits that recruiting employees is hard–”It’s really hard.”
Where there were once mechanics, there are now techs because of the heavy use of chips and technology in today’s trucks.
“It’s not a battle with the other people that are doing this. It’s just a battle with numbers. I don’t think we ever lose people to other dealerships or other repair shops. That’s not where they ever go if they ever leave. I think we provide them with a really good opportunity and good pay. I think it’s just finding enough kids that want to do this, and that’s getting better with the career center and Jeff Tech. I think kids are starting to realize that you can make good money without going to college.”
It takes a lot of brains and a lot of hard work to do what they’re doing, according to Kahle.
“It’s not easy, but they’re paid pretty decently straight out of high school. If they work hard and go after it, they can do well. I’ve always told kids if they know they want to work in a dealership like ours and they have the aptitude, don’t bother going to trade school. Come right to us, and we’ll train them to do things our way.”
“If we talk to your teacher, and your teacher says, ‘Hey, he’s a worker; he’s ready to go. He might not necessarily have all the skills but ready to go to work,’ we bring him in. I like those guys because we can train them our way. They just don’t waste their time, and they make money instead of spending, and they don’t have debt.”
The company also practices profit participation, and there are bonuses each year for all employees.
While they don’t lose many veteran employees, they do hire older replacements and try to find the best person for the job.
“We just hired a guy that drove a truck for 15 years and got into an accident. His wife didn’t want him out there anymore, but he loves trucks. He said he was going to school in Pittsburgh. He came in and he’s really doing a nice job for us and learning.”
Additional training is encouraged or required for all employees.
Supply Chain Problems
“We have never been allocated a number of trucks to sell. It was always ordered as many as you want. Now, it’s allocated, and it’s allocated really low because they just can’t build enough because of the supply chain.”
Depending on the market, Zacherl’s sold between 140 and 160 trucks a year in the past years. Their allocation this year is only 25 trucks, and they just cut that by 30 percent. It’s affecting the whole industry.
“International built a new factory in San Antonio, and I visited it. It’s a nice factory, and it’s well set up, but they just don’t have enough chips, and they are also a big part of braking systems.
“They’ve set up to have two shifts working there. They’ll be able to put a ton of trucks out when they get the parts, but there are fields and fields full of trucks that are waiting on certain parts.
“They build the whole truck and wait on that. Some farmers stopped farming and rented out their fields to put trucks on and made more money.
“Every dealer has to deal with it. That’s why when you look out on our front line, you don’t see much. We’re talking to a lot of customers that chose used. A lot of customers will consign their trucks to us to sell because we can spread it across the country with the way we advertise on our website and through truck publications. So, when I look out my window there are two new trucks out there that are the newest trucks I’ve had in eight months.”
“It’s been a real challenge, and a challenge to help the townships and those guys that need trucks to plow snow. It’s a challenge, Pat added.
“The lack of new trucks also pushes up the need for the parts. We do have issues there, but it’s not as bad because you’re not replacing them. You don’t need that. The electronic stuff lasts pretty well for the most part. The older the trucks get the more you have to fix. That’s the Ying and Yang of it.”
In terms of parts, Zacherl’s also has a side business where all parts, brakes, and other operating parts can be rebuilt or recycled.
“Trying to get more techs is a problem, too,” Kahle noted.
“I could hire four, as long as my foreman could handle them, and we would have the business to have another four guys turning wrenches.”
