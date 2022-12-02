 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Overdose Involving Six-Year-Old Child

Friday, December 2, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police genericCLARION/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Respond to Overdose Involving Child

PSP Kittanning responded to a residence in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County, for an “overdose involving a child” around 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.

Police say the victim is a six-year-old male, of Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Deer Collision in Porter Township

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on December 2, this crash occurred at 10:54 a.m. on November 12, along State Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by 43-year-old Darilyn E. Gregor, of Bruin, was traveling east when the vehicle struck a deer.

The vehicle became disabled on the south shoulder of the roadway.

Gregor was using a seat belt and was not injured.


