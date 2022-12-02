Thomas “Tom” Mong, peacefully passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 84 following a life filled with moments his family will cherish forever.

Tom, an outdoorsman and dedicated follower of Christ, demonstrated a fierce love for life and his family which never wavered even as he courageously battled cancer over the past several years.

Raised in Rimersburg, he was the son of Harry and Agnes (Kriebel) Mong.

He graduated from Union Joint High School in 1956 before marrying the love of his life of 60 years, E. Patricia McKinney in 1962.

Tom served in the US Army Reserves and proudly traveled to Fort Dix for active duty early in his life.

After returning, he worked at Owens Illinois for four decades as a maintenance supervisor developing lifelong friendships.

A beacon of light for his community, Tom served as a Board of Trustee member, Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer, and founder of a rural bus ministry for the Baker Street Church of God.

Every day brought an opportunity for Tom to display the comportment expected of a servant of the Lord.

Equally important to him was the wellbeing of his family.

His children and grandchildren benefited from his love for outdoors as he taught them how to fish, hunt, and trap.

Always reliable, he was the family handyman and the neighborhood bike mechanic.

Living proof of his dedication to Christ-centered family values are his children, Jeffrey Mong and wife Lisa of Hershey, PA, Debbie Shirey and husband Jeff of Rimersburg, PA, and David Mong and wife Kelly of Russell, PA.

Beneficiaries of his wisdom and joyful laugh are his grandchildren; Adam Mong of Lebanon, PA, Marcus Mong and wife Faith of Palmyra, PA, Mackenzie Yako of Streetsboro, OH, Derek Shirey and wife Kaitlin of Pittsburgh, PA, Dylan Shirey and girlfriend, Amanda Trunzo of Rimersburg, PA, and Miranda Mong of Russell, PA.

Those blessed to have experienced his warm embrace are his great-grandchildren; Henley, Avery, and Chloe Mong and Tristan and Juliana Yako.

Tom is also survived by his brother, Harry J. Mong Jr. of Portersville.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Paul and Howard Mong and his sister, Marian Wensel.

Tom’s presence will be dearly missed by many and those who have had a part in his impactful life are welcomed to celebrate his life story at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA from 6 – 8 PM on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Additional visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until the time of services at 2:30 PM on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Baker Street Church of God, 160 Veteran St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. John A. Milliron officiating.

Military Honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the Baker Street Church of God, PO Box 399, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Tom’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.