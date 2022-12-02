Wreaths Across America Comes to Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Fryburg

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fryburg will be participating in Wreaths Across America for the first time this year.

The ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 17, at noon in the cemetery. Following the ceremony wreaths will be placed at veterans’ graves.

The following individuals will be participating in the ceremony: Colonel Sam Wagner (featured speaker), Braxton White (speaker and wreath presenter), Craig Siegel (Guardian of the Wreaths), Heidi Baschnagel (Soloist), Cayden Bowser (Bugler), Ray Wiant, Russell Weaver, David Kaye Sr., and Dennis Bundy (wreath presenters).

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have a relative or friend who was a veteran buried at St. Michael’s Cemetery, you will have the opportunity to place the wreath at their grave if you wish to do so.

Thanks to the generosity of many individuals and businesses in the community, the Knights of Columbus and Rosary Society wreaths have been purchased for all 220 veterans buried at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fryburg.

St. Michael’s Cemetery is located along State Route 208 in Fryburg, Pa.

If you have any questions, please contact Location Coordinator Jacqueline Griebel at 814-657-5728.

