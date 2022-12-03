 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, December 3, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers likely before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 50 by 10am, then falling to around 36 during the remainder of the day. South wind around 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


