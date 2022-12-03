Betty R. Gordon, 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

She was born on June 27, 1933, to the late Clarence and Eleanor (Phenicie) Ritchey.

Betty married the love of her life, David A. Gordon. David preceded her in death in 2005.

In her younger years, Betty worked for Polk Center and Franklin High School in the Cafeteria.

She later worked in her home as a home maker and raising her and David’s four children.

She was a devoted wife and mother.

Betty was an excellent cook and was well known for her delectable pies.

She loved her family and was always excited to spend time with them.

Betty was a women of faith and enjoyed spending time with her fellow believers.

She enjoyed attending church camps in the summer and, in her younger years, she enjoyed attending tent meeting revivals.

She also enjoyed traveling.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her sons, David Gordon and his wife, Kris of Utica, Steve Gordon and his wife, Robbin of Franklin, and Ken Gordon of Franklin; her daughter, Pam Blair of Hampton, VA; her grandchildren, Tracy, Wesley, Shawn, Matthew, Lisa, Madison, Kenny, and Crystal; her thirteen great-grandchildren; her brothers, Fred and his wife, Nancy of Meadville, Merle “Red” of Franklin, and Paul and his wife, June of OH; and her sisters, Mary of Tionesta, Pat of Franklin, Doris of Stockton, CA, and Janet and her husband, Ken of Stockton, CA.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her infant sibling; her brother, Wayne Rithcey; and her sisters, Nancy Ditzenberger, Jean Keith, and Ruth Coffey

Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 from 2 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm – 9 pm.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, 165 Deckards Run Road, Utica, PA 16362, at 12 pm with Pastor Douglas Strawn, Pastor of Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband at Old Sandy Cemetery, Polk.

Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s memory to the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, 165 Deckards Run Road, Utica, PA 16362.

