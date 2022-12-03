Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and daughters.

He was born on September 28, 1938 in Clarion; son of the late Leslie Clair and Beatrice Baker Weidner.

Don was married on October 5, 1958 to the former Nancy Schaeffer, who survives.

After graduating from Clarion Area High School, he became a printer for the Clarion News paper.

He then went to work for the Pennsylvania American Water Company until his retirement.

Don was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

He enjoyed spending time on the Clarion and Allegheny Rivers, camping and canoeing.

Don also enjoyed fishing with his special friend, Lou Labino.

He spent a lot of time walking the woods and working on his train set and his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens.

Most of all, Don loved spending time with his 4 girls and their families.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy; 4 daughters, Laurie (Brian) Kerle, Mary (John) Huefner, and Julie (John) Dunlap all of Shippenville, and Peggy (Kelly) Rex of Cranberry; 5 grandchildren, Jay (Jackie) Kerle, Julie (Justin) Jordan, and Rachel Huefner all of Shippenville, Kevin Rex of Cranberry, and Jess (Ian) Carroll of Clarion; and 4 great grandchildren, McKayla and Kam Kerle, Brooke Jordan, and Jackson Carroll.

Don is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jean, Pat, and Barb Weidner; a brother-in-law, Howard Koverman; numerous nieces and nephews; and a brother of choice, Lou Labino.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Ed, and Chuck Weidner; a sister, Karen Koverman; and a nephew, Dave Weidner.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 417 Madison Road, Clarion, PA 16214, with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clarion Forest VNA nurses for all the wonderful care Don received.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Don’s honor to the Grace Lutheran Church or to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

