Ellen Ilene McKenrick, of Grampian, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home.

She would have been 80 years old this Christmas.

She was born on December 25, 1942 in New Bethlehem, a daughter of the late Roland and Ethel (Orr) Fox.

Ellen was a 1960 graduate of Red Bank Area High School.

Ellen enjoyed her sewing circle, spending time with her beloved grandchildren, and dedicated many hours to her loyal German Shepherd, Rusty.

Ellen was an avid reader and took immense joy in hosting family gatherings and holiday meals.

Ellen loved attending annual Camp Meeting at the White Hall Campground in Emlenton PA.

Ellen regularly attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Grampian.

Throughout her life she attended the New Bethlehem Church of God, the Punxsutawney First Church of God, and the Grampian Church of God.

Ellen and husband William were wed on June 6, 1970 and settled in Punxsutawney.

In 1981 they would move to William’s childhood home in Grampian.

Ellen worked for many years as a bank teller at First Seneca Bank in New Bethlehem and later at Keystone National Bank in Punxsutawney.

Ellen also dedicated a decade of her life as a Learning Support Teaching Assistant for the Curwensville Area School District where she impacted countless young lives.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William S. McKenrick; four sons, Mike McKenrick and wife Susan of Bruceton Mills, WV, Mark McKenrick of Punxsutawney, Dan McKenrick and wife Dawn of Punxsutawney, and Scott McKenrick and wife Holly of West Newton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Greta Helsel and husband Brian of Indiana, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Nicholson and Elsie Myers; and one great grandson.

Friend and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Grampian on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3 PM with Pastor Rick Butler officiating.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

