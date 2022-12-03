Featured Local Job: Life Skills Workers I- Overnight

Abraxas I is currently hiring Life Skills Workers for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11 PM-7 AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Healthcare Aides, Abraxas has an Overnight Job for you!

In this role you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding, and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text LSW1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $17.80 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

