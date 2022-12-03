Joyce Ann Fleeger, age 83, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with family by her side at her residence.

Born on November 29, 1939, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Robert and Frances McFetridge Hepler.

She attended Oil City Schools and was Methodist in faith.

On July 30, 1960, she married the love of her life, Milton “Bud” R. Fleeger.

They shared 27 years of marriage together, before his death on December 8, 1987.

Joyce was a social member of the VFW Post 464 in Oil City.

She loved watching game shows, preparing floral arrangements, crocheting, and doing all kinds of crafts with the grandkids.

She was a huge Steeler’s fan.

Joyce was known for her spunky personality and her sense of humor.

Even up to the very end of her life, she never lost that sense of humor.

If you knew her, you loved her and understood.

Surviving are three children, Cathy Swanson and husband Ronald of Cochranton, Jeff Fleeger and wife Jolene of Oil City, and Jodie Taft and husband Jason of Seneca; seven grandchildren, Misty Goodman and significant other Todd Shull of Franklin, Ron Swanson Jr. and wife Miranda of Oil City, Jeffrey Fleeger Jr. of Oil City, Jessica Fleeger and significant other Shaun Winger of Pittsburgh, Jadie Taft of Oil City, Jalyn Taft of Mayport, and Aaryn Collingwood and husband Kyle of Oil City; eight great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren with two more on the way.

Also surviving is a sister-in-law Karen Greene and her husband John of Oil City, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Princess.

In addition to Joyce’s parents, and her husband, Bud, preceding her in death is a sister, Myrna Manross and her husband Larry.

A visitation will be on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Home, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Funeral Services will follow the visitation, beginning at 5 pm.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to AseraCare Hospice, especially Lisa Winger, for the loving care that they gave Joyce during her final months.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to AseraCare Hospice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.