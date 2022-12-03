Jug Handle Project Decision Notice Signed

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that District Ranger Rob Fallon signed the decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the Jug Handle project on the Marienville Ranger District of the Allegheny National Forest.

Located northwest of Marienville, the Jug Handle project area encompasses approximately 22,000 acres of National Forest System lands.

The project includes timber harvesting on 4,478 acres to provide quality timber products that contribute to the local and regional economies. To help restore, retain, and regenerate oak habitat, the project includes landscape-level prescribed burns on 5,297 acres in combination with timber harvesting and reforestation treatments.

The project will also result in a diversity of age classes and forest types, address forest health issues including non-native invasive plant species, enhance wildlife habitat, and improve stream conditions.

For more information, please visit the Allegheny National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61285.

