Philip O. Womer, 82, of Oil City, passed away November 30, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove, Harrisville.

Philip was born May 28, 1940 in Philipsburg, PA.

He was the son of the late Orion and Josephine (Miller) Womer.

Philip graduated from Oil City High School.

He most recently worked for Northpointe Automotive in Seneca for over 20 year as a car salesman.

Philip was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City.

He was active in the Oil City Baseball League for many years.

Philip had many passions in life but his greatest joy came from being with his family.

Philip is survived by his children: Scott Womer of Parrish, Fl, Randy Womer and his wife Erin of Parrish, FL, Greg Womer and his wife Diane of Mint Hill, NC, Rhonda Criss and her husband James of Grove City, Melissa Lloyd of Knox, Katelyn Grandin of Prospect, and Alexander Womer of Erie.

He is also survived by his brother Joseph Womer Sr and wife Jan of Oil City as well as 14 grandchildren and one great grandson.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Sawatsky Womer, sisters Iva Williams and Patricia McFarland, as well as a brother, Albert Womer and a son-in-law, Garth Lloyd.

A memorial service will take place Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, PA.

Services will be officiated by Pastor Ron Geisler of Grace United Methodist Church.

Friends and family can leave condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

