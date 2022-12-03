Roger Courson, 69, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 30, 1953, in Brookville.

He was the son of Russell and Hertha Courson.

Roger was a self-employed truck driver.

In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering around with tractors and bulldozers, eating at the Korner Restaurant, and spending time with his friends.

He loved tractor pulls and he actively pulled.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at Churchville Cemetery in Curllsville on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 AM, with the Pastor Tom Switzer officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Churchville Cemetery.

The Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg oversees arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to family and friends by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.