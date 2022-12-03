SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting Two Corrections Officers with Makeshift Weapon

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing multiple felony assault and related charges for allegedly striking two corrections officers with a makeshift weapon.

Court documents indicate that on Thursday, December 1, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Dante Alan Bonner, of Huntington and currently lodged at SCI Forest.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office, PSP Marienville was contacted around 8:00 a.m. on September 1 by SCI Forest staff in reference to a staff assault that took place on August 31 at the facility located on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

It was reported that inmate Dante Alan Bonner stabbed two corrections officers with a makeshift weapon.

On September 13, police spoke to one of the two corrections officers relative to this investigation who stated that he was working on “A” block on the day in question. He was supervising inmate Bonner who was in the middle of a virtual visit.

Inmate Bonner became irate when his virtual visit was terminated. Another officer was in the vicinity and responded to their area. Inmate Bonner then proceeded to strike one officer in the head, who then grabbed Bonner and tried to restrain him, the complaint states.

Bonner then struck the other corrections officer in the face and head, the complaint indicates.

After Bonner was taken to the ground, officers noticed Bonner was holding a weapon in his hand. The officer related he then realized Bonner had struck him in the face and head with the weapon he was holding, the complaint notes.

The officers were able to gain control of the weapon, and additional staff then showed up and Bonner was fully subdued.

The officer further related that he sustained cuts to the top of his head and the side of his face near his right ear. These wounds were caused by the weapon Bonner had brandished, the complaint states.

The officer was unsure where or how Bonner had acquired the weapon. He related he and the other officer were treated at medical and then transported to Clarion Hospital for further treatment. The wound by his right ear was cleaned and “glued” while the wound on top of his head was cleaned and bandaged, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed the other corrections officer involved who stated he was working on “A” block on the day of the assault. He related he got a call from the “bubble” officer, who advised that Bonner was yelling at the officer and he needed assistance. The officer responded to the location and observed Bonner agitated and yelling.

The second correction officer reiterated that Bonner was upset because his virtual visit was being terminated for speaking to an unauthorized visitor, according to the complaint.

The officer further advised that Bonner then unexpectedly struck him on the right side of his face and the left side of his face near his lip, the complaint indicates. The officer stated the rest of the assault was “a blur,” but he remembers getting struck several more times. He and the other officer then forcibly took Bonner to the floor, the complaint notes.

Following the assault, he noticed he was bleeding from a cut on the left side of his face near his lip. He also had several other superficial cuts on his face, head, and right shoulder, the complaint states.

The officer received nine stitches in the cut near his lip, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Bonner:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes BI with Deadly Weapon, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Assault by Prisoner – Employee, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

